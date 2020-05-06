Special district election results in Grand County

Six special districts in Grand County held elections Tuesday. The preliminary results for each district are below.

Granby

Granby Ranch Metropolitan District — The district elected two directors to for four year terms out of four candidates. Glenn O’Flaherty won with 33 votes and Timothy Archie won with 19.

Kremmling

Blue Valley Metropolitan District — District voters elected two directors to three year terms out of three candidates. Kenneth McNichols and John Norton won with 57 and 53 votes, respectively.

Kremmling Memorial Hospital District (Middle Park Health) — Christine Murphy and Kimberly Cameron won three year seats with 41 and 40 votes, respectively. The ballot will also asked voters if the district should be authorized, without raising taxes, to provide high-speed internet services, including any new or improved high-speed bandwidth services, to residents, businesses, schools, libraries, etc., without limiting its home rule authority. This ballot question was approved 47-2.

Grand Lake

Grand Lake Fire Protection District — There were 185 ballots cast in this district’s election for two directors to serve three year terms and one director to serve a two year term. Peter Trezoglou and Francis “Hecky” Heckendorf III will serve the three year terms, while incumbent David Craig will serve the two year term.

Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District — The district elected three directors to serve three year terms and one director to serve a two year term. The directors to serve three year terms include Scott Huff (119 votes), Mike Golden (118 votes) and Patricia Farmer (116 votes).

Diane Temple and Mikeleen Reed did not earn a seat with 113 and 64 votes, respectively. As the only candidate for the two year term, Judy Acierno won the seat with 143 votes.

Winter Park

Winter Park Ranch Water and Sanitation District — The district elected one director for a two year term and two directors for three year terms. Ryan Weier won the two year term, and Daniel Carroll and James Cordell won the three year terms.