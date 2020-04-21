Special district elections in Grand County

Five special districts in Grand County have elections on May 5. Whether voting in person or through the mail, ballots must be received by the end of day May 5. Voters are encouraged to apply for an absentee ballot and applications must be received by April 28.

Kremmling

Blue Valley Metropolitan District

The district is electing two directors for three year terms on the board. Nominees are John Norton, Todd Nelson and Kenneth McNichols.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ballots were mailed to eligible voters April 13. If you are in the district and haven’t received a ballot, go to bvmd.biz to complete a form and have a new ballot sent to you.

Kremmling Memorial Hospital District (Middle Park Health)

The district is electing two directors for three years. Nominees are Christine Murphy and Kimberly M. Cameron.

The ballot will also be asking its voters if the district should be authorized to provide high-speed internet services, including any new or improved high-speed bandwidth services, to residents, businesses, schools, libraries, etc., without limiting its home rule authority. The measure would not increase taxes.

Polling is available from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 5 at the Middle Park Health Wellness Center in Kremmling. Absentee ballot requests must be received by April 28.

Grand Lake

Three Lakes Water and Sanitation District

The district is electing three directors to serve three year terms and one director to serve a two year term. Nominees for the three year terms are Patricia Farmer, Scott Huff, Mikeleen Reed, Mike Golden and Diane Temple. The nominee for the two year term is Judy Acierno.

Applications for absentee ballots are due no later than April 28 and are available at http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/threelakesws/election.

Grand Lake Fire Protection District

The district is electing two directors to serve three year terms and one director for a two year term. Nominees for the three year term are Kevin Scott Piercy, Peter Trezoglou, Chris Stine, Mark R Mix and Francis A Heckendorf III. The nominee for the two year term is David Craig.

Applications for absentee ballots are due no later than April 28 and are available at http://www.grandlakefire.org/.

Winter Park

Winter Park Ranch Water & Sanitation District

The district is electing one director for a two year term and two directors for three year terms. Nominees for the two year term are Linda Porter, Ryan Weier and Michael Pace. Nominees for the three year terms are Eric Sandstrom, Don Brown Jr., Dan Carroll, Jim Cordell and Bernard Burns.

Absentee ballot applications are due by April 28 and are available at http://www.colorado.gov/pacific/wprwater/directors.