Adult League Soccer
news@skyhinews.com
Silverthorne won the Adult Indoor Soccer League tournament, followed by the Miras Club. Reported by the Granby Recreation Department, the league’s sponsor, the Litzer team finished atop the standings at 5-0 in league play. Litzer was followed by Miras Club (3-1-1), Sons of Pitches (2-2-1), Silverthorne (2-2-1), Lions (1-4) and the Vision Clan (0-4-1).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Adult League Soccer
Silverthorne won the Adult Indoor Soccer League tournament, followed by the Miras Club. Reported by the Granby Recreation Department, the league’s sponsor, the Litzer team finished atop the standings at 5-0 in league play. Litzer…