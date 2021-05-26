 Adult League Soccer | SkyHiNews.com
Adult League Soccer

Courtesy Granby Rec
The Silverthorne soccer team emerged as the winner of the Grand Recreation Department’s Adult Soccer League tournament.
Silverthorne won the Adult Indoor Soccer League tournament, followed by the Miras Club. Reported by the Granby Recreation Department, the league’s sponsor, the Litzer team finished atop the standings at 5-0 in league play. Litzer was followed by Miras Club (3-1-1), Sons of Pitches (2-2-1), Silverthorne (2-2-1), Lions (1-4) and the Vision Clan (0-4-1).

The Miras Club finished second in the Adult Soccer League tournament.
