A very happy angler with a Grand County Lake Trout

Fishing with Bernie Guide Team/Courtesy Photo

Grand Lake — Fishing has improved from last week. Rainbow and brown trout action has been good, fish are very active in the inlets. Spoons, spinners and crank baits are producing fish with bright and flashy colors are working best. Lake trout bite is fair to good and much better than last week. Lake trout are being caught in 25- to 70-foot-deep water. A 2- to 3-inch tube jig or grub tipped with sucker worked on the bottom is producing bites. The fish are still scattered, so be prepared to move often to stay on the them, but when you find them, they have been eager to bite.

— Dan Shannon, guide, Fishing with Bernie

Williams Fork — Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The lake is full. Surface temp is 58 early in the morning warming to 63 on calm sunny days. Visibility is 12 to 15 feet.



The lake trout bite has been good until 10-10:30 a.m., then slows dramatically. The spring midge hatch has pretty much ended, so juvenile lakers are biting good again on small grubs tipped with sucker meat fished tight to the bottom. Look for them in 60-90 feet of water. Large lake trout are moving to deeper water but can still be seen breaking the surface early morning. Large tubes worked gently on the bottom is producing an occasional bite. Extreme patience and a tight line is key to hooking a big lake trout. I still haven’t fished for northerns as I’m focusing on lake trout while the water is still cool. Reports are coming in that anglers are landing a few pike in the inlet and back bays. If you catch a northern, please practice catch-and-release on all age groups. Fishing for Rainbows and Kokanee is very slow as the lake hasn’t been stocked since 2019 in an effort to rid the lake of gill lice.

— Randy H, guide, Fishing with Bernie.

Lake Granby — Boat Ramp hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Lake continues to fill, water temps have been high 50s in the morning and low 60s by the afternoon.

Fishing for rainbow trout has been fair. Shore anglers are reporting some success on worms and spinners mornings and evenings, while boat angers are having success trolling spoons along the shorelines in 10-12 feet of water. Brown trout action has been good, but very dependent on

time of day or weather; target the windy or low light parts of the day. Work the transition areas between rock and mud, pitching tubes or throwing crank baits with an erratic retrieve for best success. Anglers are catching lake trout in 35-80 feet of water.

Keep an eye on those electronics and when you are on fish but they aren’t biting, you may have to move or switch up baits to find the active fish. Some days have been tougher than others, very dependent on the wind. Tubes, radical glow grubs and spoons tipped with sucker meat have been most consistent. Beware of floating debris on the water; we’re seeing lots of trees and floating logs around as the lake has filled above where it did last year.

— Dan Shannon, guide, Fishing with Bernie

The Fishing with Bernie team has been guiding in Grand County for over 25 years. For more info please check out

FishingWithBernie.com and

Facebook.com/FishingWithBernie. We’re also on Instagram: @fishing_with_bernie and

@fishingwithaltitude.