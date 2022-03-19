Fraser hockey dominates in championships

Both the Squirts (pictured) and Bantams hockey teams played their hearts out in their league championships last weekend, making dozens of parents proud.

Ashley Bobo/Courtesy photo

Grand County hockey players gave it their all in several games at multiple locations during the Colorado Amateur Hockey Association championships last week.

The Fraser Squirts started their adventure with a huge send-off at Fraser Valley Elementary. As they left town, they were escorted by Town of Fraser vehicles and an East Grand Fire Truck. They played a total of five games throughout the weekend in Lafayette and Superior.

The Squirts started on Thursday with a 9-1 win against the AYHL White team, and then proceeded to have two shutout wins against Greeley and Hyland Orange. Those wins put the Squirts in the lead going into the semi-final game against Arapahoe Gold, which they won 6-1. This sent them to the final game, where they came out strong with three goals in the first period, five in the second and two in the third. Seven Fraser players contributed to the final score of 10 and each player on the team saw plenty of ice time to help assist their team to victory.

Fraser Bantams take first place at the State Championship

Ashley Bobo/Courtesy Photo

Fraser Bantams started their Championship weekend with a 2-0 win over Rampage on Friday. Saturday they played 2 games. They started the day by dominating Lafayette Black with an 8-1 win. The second game was matched one for one in each period ending in a tie against Greeley, 3-3. The Bantams played the final Championship game in Colorado Springs on Sunday. They ended the weekend just as they had started it with a shutout win against Rampage, 4-0. Three Fraser Bantams contributed to the final score of 4 and each of the 11 players was an asset to the team’s success throughout the weekend.

The Fraser Peewee 12U team didn’t end up where they had hoped for the weekend, but they should be proud of their efforts on the ice and the good sportsmanship they showed throughout. Fraser Valley Hockey Association couldn’t be more proud of all our teams representing our community!