Fraser youth hockey a shutout magnet in Grand Junction

Fraser Youth Hockey Assocaition Squirt Stanley Szczepanski skates with the puck on Nov. 13 in a 7-0 win against Glenwood Springs.

Fraser Valley Hockey Association/courtesy photo

Fraser Youth Hockey traveled to Grand Junction for a jamboree Nov. 13-14 with the Bantams, Peewees and Squirts all taking the ice.

During the jamboree, CRHL Fraser 10U defeated WCHL Glenwood Springs 7-0. Fraser got goals from Bridger McNeil, Johnny Vella, Kai Moon and Miles Kulpa, and Vella had a hat trick.

Facing off against, IND Durango 10U, Fraser won 15-0 with goals from Stanley Szczepanski, Thor Waldow, Knox Mason, Miles Kulpa, Dylan Cavera, Vella, McNeil, and Moon. In a matchup with IND Durango 10U B, Fraser won 9-0.

Fraser 10U also defeated the Grand Junction River Hawks 8-0 with Owen Degarmo, Kulpa, Mason, Vella and Cavera scoring at least one goal in the contest.

Meanwhile, the Fraser 12U team defeated Durango B 6-2 with goals from Chase Fosha, Zac Boeckers, Fletcher Cahalane and Eli Redding.

Fraser 12U also beat Durango B 5-0 with Elias Chua, Boeckers, and Redding scoring goals. After that, the Fraser 12U team clipped Grand Junction 8-2. In that game, Fraser got goals from Dylan McGuan, Fletcher Cahalane, Boeckers and Redding and went penalty free.

In a fourth game, Fraser 12U scored 10 goals in the first two periods and bested Grand Junction 11-2. Addyson Cavera, Kendall Glancey, Cahalane, Boeckers, Redding and Fosha all recorded at least one goal for Fraser.

The Fraser Bantam 14U team fell in its first game vs. Glenwood Springs 4-3. Fraser’s Brackston Bennett, Emma Bendrat and Jayden Cavera accounted for their team’s goals. Also on Nov. 13, Fraser 14U fell to Durango 9-2 with Mitchell Fody and Bennet scoring for Fraser.

On Nov. 14, Fraser 14U defeated Grand Junction 11-7 with Emma Bendrat, Kyle Bosshard, Cody Knott, Kasen Moon and Jayden Cavera also getting on the score board with goals.