Granby adult volleyball league posts scores from Feb. 14 games
The league's final tournament will be Feb. 28
The Granby Adult Co-ed Volleyball League ended its regular season with some hard-hitting competition. The league will host a double-elimination tournament, ending on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Final regular season standings:
Mad Dawgs beat Liberty Spikes
Washed Up over Spike Tysons
Final league standings:
Washed Up: 13-1
Drowsy Water Ranch: 12-2
Java Lava Café: 11-3
High Country Hose: 6-8
Spike Tysons: 6-8
Prather: 5-9
Mad Dawgs: 3-11
Liberty Spikes: 0-14
