Guest column | Coaches recognize Middle Park High School LAX players for great season

The Middle Park High School lacrosse team during a scrimmage on March 4. The team celebrated its inaugural season with 10 wins, making it to the 2023 state championships.

Amy Chamberlin/Courtesy Photo

Middle Park High School fielded its first ever varsity and junior varsity boys lacrosse program this spring. The Panthers finished the regular season with 10 wins and five losses; they made it to the first round of the state playoffs as the No. 24 seed against Vail Mountain as the No. 9 seed. The Panthers lost 4-10 on Tuesday, May 9, at Vail Mountain, ending their season.

The excitement and support from the school and lacrosse community were amazing, these 33 young athletes made history, many of them picking up a lacrosse stick for the first time. The growth, perseverance and commitment these student athletes showed over the course of the first season was impressive.

A majority of the players are underclassmen and were able to compete against some of the strongest programs in the state dominated by juniors and seniors.

A highlight for many players was the victory against a scrappy Crested Butte team for a 5-4 overtime victory. The senior leadership, team mentality and collaborative culture helped this young team have success right out of the gate, overcoming adversity and setting a strong foundation for years to come.

We as coaches are very proud of the players, parents and the lacrosse community for helping build a positive varsity and junior varsity lacrosse experience for the student athletes of this community. We would like to continue to build the program and welcome anyone with an interest to reach out to us. We can get you involved with the Middle Park High School program, Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club, Box Lacrosse, summer camps and open gyms.

We would like to thank all the participants for their dedication and commitment to the program. We are extremely proud of the effort put forth by experienced and new players to make the season the success that it was. Thanks to the school administration, the Grand County community, Fraser Valley Lacrosse Club, and the Birdies for Braden golf tournament for their contribution to make the season a success.

We look forward to a bright future!