Fishing Report: We’re back on the water and the bite has been excellent

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

This large lake trout was caught recently on Lake Granby.



Grand Lake: The water temperature 45 degrees Fahrenheit. Water is starting to flow in from both inlets, but the water around the north inlet is very cloudy and stained from the burned area.

Rainbows and browns are being caught on small jerkbaits and crankbaits in 5-15 feet of water. Lake trout are scattered throughout the water column from 10-60 feet of water. Small tubes tipped with sucker meat have been producing most of the lake trout. Beware of floating debris coming into lake with spring runoff.

Williams Fork: The boat ramp remains closed due to the low water level. Currently Williams Fork is at 69% capacity.

Because I haven’t been on the water yet, I don’t have anything to report on boat fishing conditions. The surface water is still cold, which is bringing all age groups of lake trout within casting distance for anglers from the shore. Shallow diving, suspending or search baits can produce fish early in the morning or on windy overcast days.

With the lake so low, when the wind blows, it is like being in a Sahara Desert dust storm along the shoreline — be prepared for that. Bank fishing for rainbows is slow because the lake hasn’t been stocked since 2019. Northern pike have spawned and are a bit lethargic right now.

Lake Granby: The water temp is 48 degrees, and the water level has been steadily rising over the past week. The docks are in and hazard buoys have been placed around the lake. There is a lot of floating debris, so beware while traveling the lake.

Fishing has been very good for rainbows and browns in the shallow rocky areas on small tubes and crankbaits. Lake trout fishing has been excellent using various small plastics tipped with sucker meat on the bottom in depths from 20-50 feet.

Look for the larger lake trout along shorelines early in the day. Crankbaits and large plastics are go to lures when looking for that big fish bite.

