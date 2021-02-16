Grand County Fishing Report: Fish should become more aggressive as ice-out approaches

With more snow building up on the Lake Granby, there are some small slush pockets on the ice but travel remains good for now.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: We have been getting snow lately and slush is starting to show up around the lake. Rainbows and browns have been biting well in 5-10 feet of water. Small plastics or spoons tipped with wax worms have produced most of the fish. The lake trout bite has been slow but fish are being caught in 25-50 feet of water on three inch DNA Bio Tubes and glow grubs tipped with sucker. Stay mobile to find the active fish.

Williams Fork: With the snow over the last week, there is a bit of slush starting to show up, but overall conditions remain friendly for walking.

The lake trout are starting to show signs that they are moving into their late winter patterns. Fish are moving a little bit deeper and are starting to become more active throughout the water column.

Active baits like flukes, paddle tails or rattletraps can be a great way to search the water column and grab a fish’s attention. Small lake trout have been consistently biting on Clam XXL tungsten’s tipped with a Silkie and shrimp egg or a small piece of sucker meat.

As the next few weeks progress, keep in mind that fish should start to become more aggressive as ice-out approaches.

Lake Granby: Snow is accumulating on the lake and there are some small slush pockets forming throughout, though travel remains good for now.

The brown trout bite in the twilight hours early and late has been good. Find rocks in 15 feet or less. Using a one-eighth ounce jig head tipped with a Gulp minnow has been working well.

Rainbows are being caught around the creeks on typical baits. Lake trout bite has been as inconsistent as the weather. Stay mobile to find fish willing to engage. Spoons, small tubes and tungsten ice flies have been enticing bites. Tipping with sucker meat has been optional and not always necessary.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Sam Hochevar, Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, http://www.FishingWithBernie.com.