Grand County Fishing Report: In changing weather, the fish keep biting

Lake Trout caught by a client during a trip on Williams Fork Reservoir. Fishing With Bernie/ Courtesy Photo



Grand Lake—With the heavy snow that has hit the lake in the past couple of weeks and springtime conditions hitting the County a few times a week comes a different strategy when planning a trip on Grand Lake. The best entrance and exit points are from main lake areas but the freshest fist have been found away from the community holes. Rainbows are starting to think about moving water again and that means we have to move toward where the spawn will take place. We suggest focusing efforts on river channels and these spots. Match the hatch-scuds and crustaceans will produce the best. Now is the time in the year to think “natural” when selecting a color. Soft plastics drop shotted have been the best bait as of late in two to 15 feet of water. Lake trout are definitely getting ready for their ice out pattern and that means there is a suspended bite right now. Hole hop, fish a lot of water and find those fish. Once you have found them, stay planted—you might just have the best day of dishing yet. Fish these suspenders with something that will draw attention. Spoons have been best.

Williams Fork—Snow and slush has been the experience on the lake lately. If you’re headed out, be prepared for both and waterproof boots are a necessity. Lake trout fishing for numbers has been good in 40 to 80 feet of water with small plastics tipped with sucker meat, or a small tungsten jig with just sucker meat. Stay attentive to your rod—those bites are light! As the weather continues to warm we’re expecting the larger predatory pike and lakers to start being active in the shallows, so don’t be afraid to venture from those deeper parts of lake and fish shallower.

Lake Granby is currently 41 feet low. Travel by foot or machine varies depending on location on the lake. The conditions change from snow to slush the farther east and away from the boat ramps you travel. Be prepared for lots of deep slush and snow, have waterproof footwear and a plan to get un-stuck. Fishing has been picking up lately with the rainbows congregating in the inlet areas and feeding at first light. Small ice flies and tungsten jigs in pink and white are working best. For brown trout, find rocks and work a more aggressive jigging action with spoon or minnow imitation bait. Lake trout are still being found at a variety of depths from 20 to 85 feet. Natural-colored plastics such as tubes or grubs tipped with sucker have been the go-to bait, but have a bait that glows as well, as this seems to trigger the more passive fish. The ice is still holding up, but average temps are increasing daily and conditions can change fast as spring approaches. Stay safe as you head out on the ice!