Grand County fishing report: Take advantage of easy travel on the ice while you can

A busy weekend has put added pressure on the fish. However, if you know where to look and what to use, fish can still be caught.

Courtesy Fishing with Bernie

Here is this week’s Grand County fishing report.

Grand Lake: Travel on Grand Lake is good. The limited snow has kept the slush to a minimum so far. Fishing on Grand Lake has been slow to average depending on the day.

Rainbows are being caught on small tubes, spoons and jigs fished in water less than 12 feet. Brown trout bites have been slow, but we’re finding the occasional fish using more aggressive baits, such as spoons and Clam Tikka Mino in various depths, sometimes as deep as 40 feet.

Lake trout fishing has been at its best in the mornings with tubes and grubs tipped with sucker. Target depths from 30-65 feet and stay mobile until you find fish willing to bite.

Williams Fork: Ice conditions are looking good with no slush and easy walking, so take advantage of it while it lasts.

The bite this week has been steady until around noon. The most fish have been caught on leech flutter spoons tipped with sucker meat early and transitioning over to small curly tails and tube jigs later in the day.

Right when the wind has been picking up late afternoon, there has been one last good flurry of bites and then it has been dying down drastically.

Watch your electronics because if your not marking fish within 15 minutes, you should be making a move until you find fish. Once you find a few fish, there seems to be many more that will move through in the same small areas.

Lake Granby: There is still a large pressure ridge between Elephant Island and Sunset Point, as well as many random ice heaves throughout the lake, so use caution travelling on the lake.

It was a very busy weekend with the 3 Lakes Fishing Contest. We’ve heard varied reports from anglers fishing the contest of a slow to good bite, depending on location on the lake.

The key to finding fish that will bite and not just look was finding the fish that had not been pressured. Lake trout were being caught in a variety of depths between 40-80 feet on various colored tubes and plastics.

Rainbows and browns were active early and late in the day with productive bites being reported on ice flies and micro tubes tipped with wax worm. Typically the lake does experience a tougher bite after the contest, but if you are persistent and look for those areas with less pressure, fish can still be caught.

The fishing report is brought to you by Fishing with Bernie. Bernie Keefe and his team have been fishing guides in Grand County for more than 25 years. Rhett Feltman and Dan Shannon contributed to this report. For more, www.FishingWithBernie.com.