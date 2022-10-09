Guest story: Nordic gear swap to set up skiers for snow

Charlie Rau and Dixie ski the Fraser River Trail on a good snow day.

Diana Lyn Rau/Courtesy Photo

It’s that time of year again, and the snow has already started landing on the high peaks. Sadly, it’s been melting quickly. Some hardcore enthusiasts might soon find enough of the white stuff in the High Country to do a little sliding on their older rock skis but for now most snow fans are still waiting and dreaming.

On Saturday, Oct. 22, Grand Nordic and Winter Park Competition Center will host their Annual Nordic Ski Swap and Expo at the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center.

With the additional planned Expo of vendors and activities, we moved to parking lot to accommodate everything. Pray for great weather or we will need to move indoors at the Nordic Center. The COVID-19 pandemic severely limited many supply chains and manufacturing companies for items worldwide. Many items are still hard to find. Employees also have been, and still are, hard to find to either make, ship, transport or assemble Nordic gear and to work in shops to get to you any gear that can be manufactured.

Nordic ski equipment was hard to get last year and many normal outlets or shops still have not caught up. Only a few places have new gear to offer, so the market for used or year-old gear is huge. If you see a good deal, grab it now. The swap encourages individuals to sell their used gear — skis, boots, poles, roller skis, clothing, backpacks and other appropriate Nordic equipment.

Bring your gear to the Nordic center parking lot from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Saturday. Download the equipment resale form on GrandNordic.org and fill it out before coming. If gear is marked correctly, your items can be placed on a table and will be processed through Grand Nordic. Shops that offer club member discounts on full-price merchandise have also been encouraged to bring any gear they might have, as well as the local retail shops represented on SkiGrandNordic.org .

The Swap and Expo is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., gear must be picked up at the end of the event or it will be considered donated to Grand Nordic. Some of the best local seasoned skiers will be on hand to offer buying and fitting advice. Whether your interest is skiing in tracks at resorts and ranches, skate skiing on similar terrain or spring crust, High Country skiing in tamer areas of backcountry or on the network of summer trails that crisscross the Fraser Valley, hit up the swap. You’ll find something.

Purchase your 2022-23 season Grand Nordic membership for member discounts, specials and information blasts. You can also buy a YMCA Family membership, which includes Nordic skiing.

Look for information on Grand Nordic Free Lesson Days and the Ranch2Ranch Trek. Check out the season programs offered by the Winter Park Competition Center. Come meet the new Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic director Parker Anderson and learn more about upcoming ranch plans and events.

COVID restrictions may apply if the event moves indoors. This year, the center has added an Expo with ski representatives showing their latest and greatest gear and offering hourly door prizes for those trying the Ski Erg Challenge, turning in old environmentally-unfriendly Fluorine waxes, bringing your own skis for a cleaning and wax by Toko, and more.

With food trucks on hand to help you though lunch, browse the retail shops, individual used gear or shop at the Snow Mountain Ranch Nordic Center.

For more information, check the GrandNordic.org website, call Diana Lynn at Grand Nordic (970-887-0547) or Bruce Manske at the Winter Park Competition Center (651-304-0647). You can also visit the Grand Nordic Facebook page. Volunteers are always needed. Call Manske or email Chris Lee at skiswap@grandnordic.org .