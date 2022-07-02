Pole Creek Ladies Golf League results from June 23

The view from the 7th green on Meadow course at Pole Creek Golf Club.

Kris Ramer / Courtesy Photo

The Pole Creek Ladies Golf League, with 50 members for the 2022 season, has been a part of the summer landscape in Grand County since 1985. The ladies play each Thursday morning from the end of May through September. In August, the club championship is determined after two days of play at the course.

Each June, the group hosts an invitational for all women players from throughout Grand County. This year its full field (48 players) played 18 holes of golf. The winners from the event are:

First Place team: Deb Kohlwey

Score: 68

Terry Hoffman

Natalia Claney

Christy Downing



Second Place team: Pat Wischmann

Score: 69

Wendy Kohrt

Sally Leclair

Lisa LeClair Waldorf

Third Place team: Sue Seemann

Score: 69

Cindy Moynahan

Kerri Lambert

Angela Sandstrom

Contest Holes

Closest to the Pin: Natalia Claney

Pat Wischmann

Longest Putt: Deb Kohlwey

Mary Byerrum

Longest Drive: Deb Kohlwey

Stacey O’Brien