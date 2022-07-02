Pole Creek Ladies Golf League results from June 23
The Pole Creek Ladies Golf League, with 50 members for the 2022 season, has been a part of the summer landscape in Grand County since 1985. The ladies play each Thursday morning from the end of May through September. In August, the club championship is determined after two days of play at the course.
Each June, the group hosts an invitational for all women players from throughout Grand County. This year its full field (48 players) played 18 holes of golf. The winners from the event are:
First Place team: Deb Kohlwey
Score: 68
Terry Hoffman
Natalia Claney
Christy Downing
Second Place team: Pat Wischmann
Score: 69
Wendy Kohrt
Sally Leclair
Lisa LeClair Waldorf
Third Place team: Sue Seemann
Score: 69
Cindy Moynahan
Kerri Lambert
Angela Sandstrom
Contest Holes
Closest to the Pin: Natalia Claney
Pat Wischmann
Longest Putt: Deb Kohlwey
Mary Byerrum
Longest Drive: Deb Kohlwey
Stacey O’Brien
