Softball Standings
The Granby Recreation Department reported the results of last week’s softball games and league standings as follows.
Past Our Prime def. Granby Bait N Tackle.
Altitude Sickness def. Granby Ranchhounds.
K-Town def. Rocky Mountain Dingers.
Past Our Prime def. Ozzie’s Underground.
League Standings
K-Town 7-1
Past Our Prime 7-1
Ozzie’s Underground 6-2
Granby Bait N Tackle 4-4
Rocky Mountain Dingers 2-6
Altitude Sickness 2-6
Granby Ranchhounds 0-8
