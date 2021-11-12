 Veteran’s Cup champs | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Veteran’s Cup champs

Sports Sports |

Sky-Hi News staff report
news@skyhinews.com
The Grand County Soccer Club U12 girls team, the Mountain Lions, ended the season with a championship at the Veteran’s Cup on Nov. 6-7 in Colorado Springs. The Mountain Lions secured a spot in the championship by winning three games over the weekend. In the title game against the Golden Phoenix of Colorado Spring’s Pride Soccer Club, the Mountain Lion won 1-0. Pictured, from left, bottom row, are Paloma Stokeld, Nela Ramirez, Alivia Martin, Sarah Geib, top row, Coach Pete Ramirez, Ivana Miramontes, Layla Stokeld, Madison Kussow, Sloane Bishop, Laila Waldow, Stella Prothero, Logan Davis, Avery Jacobson and Coach Phil Martin.
Courtesy photo

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
Community
See more