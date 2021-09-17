Spreadsheet classes available at Granby Library

Grand County Higher Education is offering two spreadsheet classes this month.

Both will be held at the Granby Library and cost $30. Spreadsheet 101 is scheduled for 9-11:30 a.m. Sept. 30 and Spreadsheet Intermediate is 1:30-4 p.m. Sept. 30.

Beginner often use the software to organize events, contacts and more. No previous experience is require, but if the goal is to become more proficient for business GCHE recommends attending both sessions.

For more information and to register, go to http://www.grandcountyhighered.org .