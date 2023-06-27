Spring Creek Fire grows to 3,000 acres

A plane releases retardant on a brush fire near Parachute.

Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

Rugged topography, natural fuels and unrelenting wind gusts have caused the now three-day long Spring Creek wildland fire southwest of Parachute to spread to 3,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management estimated Monday evening.

The extreme fire behavior and its rapid growth has now prompted aid from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2. It is expected to arrive today.

Air and ground resources are still active in the area. BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said this includes just over 300 personnel, 8 crews, 25 engines, and heavy air resources, including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft. Hot shot crews were also deployed.

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire in Parachute, taken from the east side of Rifle looking west, rises early Monday evening. Gary Miller/Courtesy photo

Rugged topography, natural fuels and unrelenting wind gusts have caused the now three-day long Spring Creek wildland fire southwest of Parachute to spread to 3,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management estimated Monday evening.

The extreme fire behavior and its rapid growth has now prompted aid from the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team 2. It is expected to arrive today.

Air and ground resources are still active in the area. BLM Public Information Officer Eric Coulter said this includes just over 300 personnel, 8 crews, 25 engines, and heavy air resources, including helicopters and retardant delivery aircraft. Hot shot crews were also deployed.

“With the rugged terrain and fire behavior, life and safety are always the top priority,” Coulter said. “A lot of effort is going to the forward-looking planning, transitioning to the Complex incident, and continuing to protect firefighters, the public and resources.

Coulter said there are no evacuations at this time but there are structure protection resources available and ready.

A ground crew of firefighters at the fire near Parachute. Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit

The U.S. Forest stated in a Tuesday morning news release that ​​Spring Creek Road and High Mesa Road are open to local traffic only. With the incoming resources, there will be an increase in fire personnel on the roadway.

“Please avoid the area if possible and drive with caution,” the Forest Service advised.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday. The Grand Valley Fire Protection District took the call and maintained a perimeter around the fire, which was contained to less than 215 acres well into Monday. Pockets of heat, however, still lingered in vegetation and eventually exasperated conditions.

By Monday evening, air and ground crews tried to quell 20-30 acres of these hot spots.

Parachute Mayor Tom Ruugard said on Tuesday morning winds were taking the fire toward the southeast of the Battlement Mesa and Parachute communities.

“It’s kind of scary because it’s close but yet the wind is carrying it away from us right now,” he said. “But any time it switches directions, it puts our neighbors in more danger.”

“Right now I think the fire is moving away from people and structures but we still have some beautiful land up there that’s still in danger.”

Ruugard said watching videos of helicopters and planes dropping water buckets and flame retardant on the Spring Creek Fire is “amazing because of the preciseness of them.” He also said, as mayor, he’s still thinking about housing options for area residents if the fire changes direction.

“All the prayers right now for the firefighters that are risking their lives.”

Parachute Police Chief Sam Stewart, who lives in the Battlement Mesa area, can essentially see smoke continue to rise from his backyard.

“When smoke starts rolling in,” he said, “then we have a problem.”

The Forest Service said residents are encouraged to register with the Garfield County Sheriff’s emergency notification system at Gargo911.com. All evacuation orders, if necessary, will be conducted through the sheriff’s office. Call 970-981-3401 for current evacuation information.

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page will continue to provide updates as new information is available.

The Spring Creek Fire is producing smoke that may affect air quality in your community. Check garfield-county.com/air-quality or fire.airnow.gov for air quality updates.

This story is from the Post Independent.