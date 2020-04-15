Spring storm could bring 20 inches to parts of Grand County

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of Grand County beginning 3 p.m. Wednesday into Thursday night.

Courtesy NWS

Up to 20 inches of snow could fall on parts of Grand County with a storm beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for the northern part of the county from 3 p.m. Wednesday until midnight Thursday.

Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park and the Gore Range are expected to get hit the hardest with accumulations of 10-20 inches. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are also expected.

Berthoud Pass and Winter Park should get less snow, with accumulations expected to be closer to 3-8 inches. The NWS warns the storm could make travel difficult.