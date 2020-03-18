Spring storm could dump 18 inches of snow on Grand County

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for Grand County, predicting up to 18 inches of snow by Friday morning.

Courtesy NWS

Following a week of warmer temperatures and sunny days, a spring snowstorm is headed to Grand County.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand County, including Rabbit Ears Pass, Berthoud Pass, Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park beginning Wednesday night into Friday morning.

The storm warning calls for moderate to heavy snow, with anywhere from 9-18 inches predicted by 6 a.m. Friday. The heaviest snowfall is expected Thursday.

Strong winds with gusts of up to 45 mph are also predicted with this storm.

The NWS warns the combination of wind and snow will make travel difficult, especially in the Front Range foothills and on I-25.