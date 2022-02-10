Stacy Gaskill makes top 10 in Olympic debut

Stacy Gaskill took seventh place in the women’s snowboard cross event at the Beijing 2022 Olympics, her Olympic debut. She competes again Friday in the mixed event.

Stacy Gaskill/Courtesy photo

In her first ever Olympic competition, 21-year-old Stacy Gaskill was the second best American competitor in the women’s snowboard cross event.

Gaskill made it all the way to the finals on Wednesday in Beijing, taking seventh out of the 31 athletes who competed in the event. Her teammate, Lindsey Jacobellis, went on to win USA’s first gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Gaskill is from Golden and grew up training at Winter Park Resort. Seeing Jacobellis, who was competing in her fifth Olympics, finally win gold was thrilling for Gaskill.

“I think Lindsey is unlike a lot of other athletes,” Gaskill said in an interview with USA Today . “She knows the ability that she has and she knows the influence she has … it’s so inspiring to me. I’m so grateful that I got the opportunity to ride with the greatest of all time.”

Gaskill will also be competing in the mixed team snowboard cross event, which begins 7 p.m. on Friday.

Winter Park local Birk Irving competes 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the qualification run with finals beginning 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.