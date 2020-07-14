Stage 1 fire restrictions begin noon Wednesday in Grand

This infographic details what is and is not permitted in a Stage 1 fire ban, which will be implemented noon Wednesday in Grand County.

Grand County

Grand County will be implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions at noon Wednesday following recommendations from the county sheriff.

As summer progresses in Grand, fuel moisture has turned dryer and is expected to remain dry. The drought in the southern part of Colorado is creeping north and could possibly reach Grand County.

While afternoon thunderstorms are pretty regular in the county right now, the showers are brief enough and winds high enough to make very little difference on the relative fire danger of the county. Fire danger is currently high according to the Grand County Wildfire Council.

Stage 1 fire restrictions mean that building, maintaining, attending, or using an open fire outside of a developed recreation site is not allowed, including dispersed campfires in the forest.

Open fires in developed campgrounds or picnic areas with permanently constructed fire grates or charcoal grills are still allowed, as are fires contained within liquid or gas fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices, and approved wood pellet grills and stoves. Open fires at private residences within permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, chimineas or grills are permitted.

Under Stage 1, no smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed campground or picnic area or while stopped in an area of at least 6 feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials. No operating a chainsaw without an USDA or SAE approved spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order.

Welding or operating torches with open flame, except in an area of at least ten feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials is not allowed.