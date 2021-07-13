Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place for Grand County

Grand County continues to be in Stage 2 fire restrictions despite better conditions in recent days.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin explained to county commissioners on Tuesday that the recent moisture and cooler temperatures have slightly declined Grand’s overall fire risk, but he recommended keeping Grand County under Stage 2 restrictions.

Schroetlin cited the weather forecast, with hotter days predicted across the county for the next 8-10 days that will likely require the continuation of current restrictions.

To keep consistent, the sheriff and commissioners agreed to stay in Stage 2. This means no open flames on public or private lands anywhere in Grand. For more, http://www.bewildfireready.org .