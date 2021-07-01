Stage 2 fire restrictions remain in place for Grand

Despite the moisture and cooler temperatures Grand has seen over the past week, the county remains under Stage 2 fire restrictions headed into the holiday weekend.

This means that open fires of any kind are not allowed on public or private land including charcoal grills, established fire pits and chimineas. Gas grills and propane fire pits that can be turned off are still allowed under Stage 2.

The Grand County sheriff and fire warden, Brett Schroetlin, explained that the weather system that brought in the past few days of rain was considered in the decision to move into Stage 2 restrictions last week. According to Schroetlin, even with the system factored in, Grand still met the scientific criteria for Stage 2.

Schroetlin added that fire restrictions require county commissioner approval and a formal resolution, so it isn’t something that turns on and off with daily weather forecasts. Additionally, being consistent with messaging helps visitors to best understand restrictions.

Stage 2 restrictions apply to all land in Grand County, including public lands managed by US Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management.

This can be confusing as the Arapaho National Forest spreads across multiple counties and reflects those counties’ fire restrictions. This means some parts of the national forest are in Stage 1, but the Grand County part of the national forest is in Stage 2. The same is true for BLM land in Grand.

To get the most recent information on Grand County fire restrictions, go to bewildfireready.org . Visitors to public lands can also check fire restrictions, closures and more for the Araphao National Forest at http://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/arp/alerts-notices and for BLM lands at http://www.blm.gov/alerts/fire-restrictions-and-information .

Personal fireworks of any type are not allowed under Stage 2, but professional shows will still be happening in Grand over the weekend.

As of Thursday, the Granby Rodeo at the Flying Heels Arena plans to have a fireworks display immediately following the rodeo on Saturday, Kremmling’s Fire Up the Cliffs fireworks are still planned for Sunday and Grand Lake’s show over the water is scheduled on Sunday.