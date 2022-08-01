Stakeholder group outlines recommendations for when wolves could be killed

An advisory group working on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction process in 2022 believes if wolves like this one are actively attacking livestock, they can be killed.

Jim and Jamie Dutcher/Courtesy photo | National Geographic Creative

An advisory group working on Colorado’s wolf reintroduction process believes if wolves are actively attacking livestock, they can be killed by wildlife agents and, in some cases, livestock producers.

Initially, producers would need to obtain a permit to take a wolf that is attacking livestock, but when populations are large enough to be delisted — at least 150 wolves sustained for two years — no permit would be required.

“The vast majority of wolves that are anticipated to be on this landscape are not going to be involved in any type of conflict,” said Eric Odell, Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s species conservation program manager.

