State: COVID-19 Outbreak at Winter Park Resort includes 109 cases among resort staff

Updated Wednesday, the state data now shows a COVID-19 outbreak at Winter Park Resort with 109 cases among staff members.

Grand County Public Health and Winter Park Resort issued a joint statement on Monday saying an outbreak at the resort would be reported to the state this week.

By reporting the outbreak, more state resources should be available to combat the spread, including increased testing, according to the statement. The 109 cases were all found in employee housing, and the illnesses were determined to be an outbreak on Jan. 23, according to the state’s data.

No cases were reported related to the outbreak in anyone besides staff members.

An outbreak is defined as two or more confirmed positive cases at any facility, non-household group or organization within a 14-day period that were shown to have spread though interactions at that place.

On Tuesday, Grand County Medical Director Darcy Selenke defended the delay to share the outbreak with the public citing the high caseload.

The county reports prioritized outbreaks at places like schools, critical infrastructure and long-term care facilities to the sate. Other outbreaks that do not fit the state’s priority may be added if additional interventions are needed, according to information previously released by Grand County Public Health.

The state’s reporting, which is updated every week, also details active outbreaks at two Grand County schools.

At Fraser Valley Elementary, one staff member and seven students have tested positive for the virus. West Grand High School has seen two staff members and six students test positive for COVID-19.

Grand has seen 123 new COVID cases countywide in the past week and five residents are currently hospitalized.