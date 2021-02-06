State COVID dial changes as Grand sees spike in cases

These two charts compare the previous way COVID-19 metrics were measured by the state on the left to how they will be measured going forward on the right.

Grand County Public Health

The state has implemented a new COVID-19 dial that won’t change much for Grand County initially.

Grand has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, totally 198 in the past two weeks. On Thursday alone, 36 new cases were identified.

However, the state’s revised COVID-19 dial will focus on new cases in just the past week, equal to 108 for Grand. With this new dial, level Red is considered more than 500 cases per 100,000 people with a positivity rate of more than 10%.

Grand’s one-week case rate is 696 per 100,000 people and the one-week positivity rate is 14%. Even so, the county remains in level Orange restrictions for now.

Beginning Tuesday, Grand County Public Health will be holding closed vaccination sites for the 65 and older population as well as providing second does to individuals already vaccinated through Grand County Public Health.

The health department said it is also working with local schools to vaccinate their staff.

Individuals who received their first dose at another local clinic should reach out to that specific clinic for questions and scheduling of second doses, officials said.

More than 1,000 country residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Five people are currently hospitalized due to the virus.