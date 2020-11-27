State: New COVID outbreaks at Kremmling Town Hall, bar in Winter Park

The state has reported three new COVID-19 outbreaks in Grand County, including one at Kremmling Town Hall.

According to Colorado’s outbreak data, two staff members for the town of Kremmling have tested positive for COVID-19, and this meets the state’s definition of an outbreak.

An additional staff member also has been logged as a probable COVID-19 case. The illnesses were determined as an outbreak on Nov. 17, according to the data.

Another newly reported outbreak lists a social gathering in Grand as the cause of four COVID-19 cases, which was determined Nov. 17. No other details about the gathering were provided.

The state also reported an outbreak at a bar in Winter Park, determined Nov. 24 after two staff members tested positive.

On Nov. 10, Kremmling’s mayor lambasted Grand County Public Health’s response to the pandemic.

Grand County has seen 167 resident cases in the past two weeks as of Friday, meaning roughly 1 in 100 county residents have tested positive for COVID in the previous 14 days. Two people remain hospitalized.