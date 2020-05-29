State OKs Grand County’s variance request for places of worship, recreation facilities, STRs

Grand County has been granted a variance from some provisions of the state’s safer at home order, but the variance could be rescinded if the county exceeds 15 cases in two weeks.

The state’s safer at home order was extended to Monday and will likely be extended again, but short-term lodging, places of worship and recreational facilities in Grand County will see some exceptions effective immediately, according to the county’s COVID-19 response team.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment warned that if the county were to exceed 100 cases per 100,000 population in two weeks — equal to 15 cases in two weeks for Grand County — the variance would be automatically rescinded.

The approval comes as the county announced another two positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the county up to 13. Eight cases have been confirmed in the last week after the county remained at five for almost a month.

Effective immediately, short-lodging including home and vacation rentals using VRBO or Airbnb will be able to resume business if they follow strict sanitation protocols. Owners will also be required to communicate current guidelines to guests including social distancing and face covering recommendations.

Places of worship will be able to increase the number of participants up to 30 people as long as social distancing is practiced at all times. Facilities must implement certain safety protocols, including face coverings, signage and cleaning. Places of worship are encourage to make reasonable accommodations for vulnerable populations.

Gyms, health clubs, workout and other recreation facilities can also open for limited use, including classes if strict social distancing practices are possible, there is no sharing of equipment and regular cleaning occurs.

Further requirements for short-term lodging, places of worship and recreational facilities are laid out in the new Grand County Public Health Order.

If citizens fail to comply with public health protective measures and the case count increases, the county could have to return to more restrictive orders.