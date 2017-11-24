State outlines new rules for pot testing, packaging

The Colorado Department of Revenue announced on Monday that Colorado will begin implementing new medical and recreational marijuana rules in 2018 as part of an effort to emphasize public health and safety. The new regulations come in response to several statutory mandates established in the 2017 legislative session.

New rules include changes in requirements for packaging, labeling and testing, particularly targeted to keep marijuana out of the hands of children. Starting on Jan. 1, no packaging of cannabis products can be made to appeal to minors or be easily opened by minors.

New labeling requirements will also require packaging to display information critical to the health and safety of consumers.

"These rules help to ensure that all marijuana that comes into the market is not contaminated, accurately labeled and stays out of the hands of children," said Mike Hartman, executive director of the Colorado Department of Revenue, in a release. "Additionally, these new licenses offer opportunities for research and development in this industry, so collectively, the state and the industry can maintain the emphasis on public health and safety."

New regulations will increase the frequency of required ongoing contaminant testing, as well as establish two new licensees for the purpose of supporting industry research, opening the door for marijuana research and development facilities and marijuana research and development cultivations.

As part of Colorado's "closed loop system" all cannabis products being transferred to research and development licensees will be tracked through the state's inventory tracking system.

The Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED), part of the Department of Revenue, will be issuing bulletin and compliance tips to help licensees as they make the chance to address the new regulations as the New Year approaches.

"Our guiding principles are to make rules that are always transparent, systematic, operable, grounded in law and defensible so that licensees can efficiently comply with consistency," said Jim Burack, director of MED. "Licensees and industry stakeholders have been thoroughly and actively engaged in the legislative and rulemaking process, and we incorporated stakeholder feedback wherever we could."

For a complete list of new rules, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/enforcement/2017-med-rulemaking.