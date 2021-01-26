State reps host virtual call for Grand County

Grand County state representatives Judy Amabile and Bob Rankin are hosting a virtual town hall with local officials to answer questions from constituents.

The town hall will be from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Zoom. Interested participants should register for the discussion through the event’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/events/315792106489216.

Joining Rep. Amabile and Sen. Rankin are County Commissioners Rich Cimino and Meritt Linke, Granby Trustee Chris Michalowski, Granby Mayor Josh Hardy and Fraser Trustee Brian Cerkvenik.

The Colorado General Assembly started its 2021 session on Jan. 13.