State reps host virtual call for Grand County
Grand County state representatives Judy Amabile and Bob Rankin are hosting a virtual town hall with local officials to answer questions from constituents.
The town hall will be from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday through Zoom. Interested participants should register for the discussion through the event’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/events/315792106489216.
Joining Rep. Amabile and Sen. Rankin are County Commissioners Rich Cimino and Meritt Linke, Granby Trustee Chris Michalowski, Granby Mayor Josh Hardy and Fraser Trustee Brian Cerkvenik.
The Colorado General Assembly started its 2021 session on Jan. 13.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
State reps host virtual call for Grand County
Grand County state representatives Judy Amabile and Bob Rankin are hosting a virtual town hall with local officials to answer questions from constituents.