State Senate District 8 candidate Karl Hanlon to visit Grand Sept. 26-27

Karl Hanlon

Courtesy photo

Karl Hanlon, Democratic candidate for Colorado’s Senate District 8, will be visiting Grand County as part of his campaign caravan.

Hanlon will be stopping in Grand County Sept. 26-27 as part of his seven county tour. The visit will comply with local health orders.

Senate District 8 includes Garfield, Summit, Routt, Grand, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Jackson Counties. Hanlon is running against incumbent Republican State Senator Bob Rankin.