State Senate District 8 candidate Karl Hanlon to visit Grand Sept. 26-27
Karl Hanlon, Democratic candidate for Colorado’s Senate District 8, will be visiting Grand County as part of his campaign caravan.
Hanlon will be stopping in Grand County Sept. 26-27 as part of his seven county tour. The visit will comply with local health orders.
Senate District 8 includes Garfield, Summit, Routt, Grand, Moffat, Rio Blanco and Jackson Counties. Hanlon is running against incumbent Republican State Senator Bob Rankin.
