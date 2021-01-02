State’s COVID-19 eviction moratorium expires with end of 2020 as Polis declines to extend it
Gov. Polis signs executive order preventing late fees for residential and commercial tenants
Gov. Jared Polis this week extended several pandemic-related executive orders, but lengthening the duration of the state’s eviction moratorium was not one of them.
That order, most recently put in place in October and extended by the governor in November through the end of 2020, expired Friday. A federal eviction moratorium is in effect through the end of January.
Last fall, Colorado’s Special Eviction Prevention Task Force warned in a report that 150,000 to 230,000 households in the state could be at risk of eviction.
The governor did sign an order this week preventing late fees for residential and commercial tenants through Jan. 31. Polis also signed executive orders extending the state’s disaster declaration and requiring mandatory furloughs for certain state employees.
