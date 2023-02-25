State’s Outdoor Regional Partnership grants sending money to Grand County public lands

Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Great Outdoors Colorado and Governor Jared Polis announced recipients for the third round of the state’s Outdoor Regional Partnership grants Feb. 13. Grand PLACES 2050 will receive $78,080 from the grants.

Meara McQuain, the executive director of Headwaters Trail Alliance, wrote in an email that Grand PLACES 2050 is Grand County’s equivalent of NoCo PLACES 2050 — a collaboration of public land agencies in Northern Colorado. PLACES stand for people, land, access, conservation, ecosystem and sustainability.

McQuain also wrote that Headwaters Trail Alliance will receive some of the grant funds for its Stewardship Ambassador program to extend the program coordinator’s employment into the winter season. Remaining funds will pay for a facilitator and administrator for Grand PLACES 2050, she wrote.