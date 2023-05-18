Statewide seat belt enforcement period starts this week, Grand County boasts best use rate

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will increase seat belt enforcement for three weeks starting May 15. Colorado’s seat belt usage rate of 87% sits below the national average of 91.6%, but Grand County’s rate beats out every other Colorado county.

Grand’s 96% seat belt usage rate clears Pueblo County, which has the lowest rate in the state, by 28%, according to a CDOT news release.

Click It or Ticket enforcement periods led to 2,755 seat belt citations across Colorado last year, with fines starting at $65 — or $82 for improperly restrained children.

A heightened DUI enforcement period begins statewide May 16 as another part of The Heat is On campaign leading up to Memorial Day.