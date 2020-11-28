Steamboat Resort opens Tuesday with 70 acres of terrain, 12 trails

Steamboat Resort

Courtesy Steamboat Resort

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort will open Tuesday with over 70 acres of terrain including three lifts and 12 trails, according to a release from the resort Saturday.

The opening of the resort was initially pushed back because they did not feel they had enough trails ready to allow for social distancing. But after the delay, they have built up a snowpack similar to what the resort had last year when it opened early after a snowy October.

“We had a really exciting early season last year, and this year it’s just taking a little longer to get those temperatures and the natural snowfall from Mother Nature, but our snowmakers have been really working hard to get this terrain ready,” said Maren Franciosi, spokesperson for the resort.

Skiers will use the gondola, Christie Peak Express and the Bashor lifts to get to the 12 open trails. Boulevard, Right-O-Way, upper Giggle Gulch, Sitz, Sitz Back, Stampede, lower Yoo Hoo, Heavenly Daze, Jess’ Cut Off, Short Cut and Vogue will all be open. The Lil’ Rodeo terrain park will also be open.

Crews are continuing to make snow on open terrain as well as build the foundation on more runs.

Free parking is available at the Meadows and Upper Knoll parking lots with the latter operating as a skier-drop off location. Drivers can take a shuttle from the Meadows lot which are running at half capacity.

The resort released its safety plan for operations earlier this month after getting the signoff from state officials. Before coming to the resort, guests are encouraged to read about the various protocols and guidelines that have been put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Masks will be required throughout, and access to mountain lodges will be restricted to using the restroom and picking up grab-and-go food. Guests are expected to follow signage that communicates expectations throughout the resort.