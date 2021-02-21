Steamboat teen killed in second fatal wreck in Grand County in three days

A 19-year-old from Steamboat Springs died in a wreck at Rabbit Ears Pass on US Highway 40 in Grand County on Sunday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Timmothy Jones was headed west in a 2000 Subaru Legacy at about 1:20 p.m. Sunday when he lost control on the snowy and icy highway and slid into oncoming traffic.

The Subaru was broadsided by a 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a Denver man. Colorado State Patrol said the collision happened at the top of the pass, and both vehicles came to a stop in the road.

After the collision, Jones was taken to UC Health-Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs where he succumbed to his injuries.

Two female passengers in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A male passenger in Jones’ vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai and another passenger inside the Hyundai were not hurt.

Colorado State Patrol said investigators believe that excessive speed for the conditions may have been a factor in the wreck, which is still under investigation.

This is the second fatality on US 40 between Kremmling and Steamboat Springs over the last three days. On Friday, the driver of a 2016 Hyundai Tucson died in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer about 10 miles west of Kremmling. The driver’s name has not yet been released.