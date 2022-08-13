 Steve Skinner entertains Cliffview Residents | SkyHiNews.com
Steve Skinner entertains Cliffview Residents

Steve Skinner, District 3 candidate for County Commissioner, had the residents and staff of Cliffview tapping their feet and singing along as he entertained them during a recent visit on July 28.
