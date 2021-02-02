Storm could bring a foot of snow to Grand

A Wednesday storm could bring up to a foot of snow in the mountains along with heavy gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS issued a winter weather advisory from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday for heavy snow and strong wind, with the most snowfall expected Wednesday afternoon.

For the mountains, snow is predicted to pile up anywhere from five to 12 inches, while the valleys could see two to five inches of fresh flakes.

With the snow and wind, the NWS is warning the weather will affect travel by making roads hazardous and reducing visibility.