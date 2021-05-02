Storm forecast to bring over a foot of snow comes with flood concerns
Following a few days of warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service predicts over a foot of snow could fall over the eastern and northern portions of Grand County by Tuesday.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand, including Berthoud Pass, Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, from 6 p.m. Sunday through midnight Monday, estimating between seven and 14 inches to fall.
The storm brings flooding concerns for areas near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar, particularly from 3-9 p.m. Sunday.
In addition, the NWS warns that travel will be impacted as the snow is likely to make roads slick and hazardous.
Other parts of the county are likely to see more rain than snow, with scattered storms through Monday and the potential for heavy wind gusts.
Occasional rain is forecast to continue Tuesday and Wednesday before warmer temperatures return later in the week.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Storm forecast to bring over a foot of snow comes with flood concerns
Following a few days of warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service predicts over a foot of snow could fall over the eastern and northern portions of Grand County by Tuesday.