Storm forecast to bring over a foot of snow comes with flood concerns

Between Sunday evening and midnight Monday, parts of Grand could receive anywhere from seven to 14 inches of snow.

Courtesy NWS

Following a few days of warmer temperatures, the National Weather Service predicts over a foot of snow could fall over the eastern and northern portions of Grand County by Tuesday.

The NWS issued a winter storm warning for parts of Grand, including Berthoud Pass, Winter Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, from 6 p.m. Sunday through midnight Monday, estimating between seven and 14 inches to fall.

The storm brings flooding concerns for areas near the East Troublesome Fire burn scar, particularly from 3-9 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, the NWS warns that travel will be impacted as the snow is likely to make roads slick and hazardous.

Other parts of the county are likely to see more rain than snow, with scattered storms through Monday and the potential for heavy wind gusts.

Occasional rain is forecast to continue Tuesday and Wednesday before warmer temperatures return later in the week.