Storybook Pumpkins on display at Granby Elementary School
On Thursday, Oct. 20, Granby Elementary School students got into the Halloween spirit for staff member Dee Abbot’s Storybook Character Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Students decorated their pumpkins like favorite fictional characters by painting, dressing and accessorizing them. Pokémon’s Pikachu, SpongeBob Squarepants, Clifford the Big Red Dog, Harry Potter and many more children’s popular characters all made it into pumpkin form. Contest winners were announced on Oct. 24; results are below:
Kindergarten – 1st Grade
Aiden Quezada, kindergarten
Luis Acosta, 1st grade
Santi Alfaro Duarte, 1st grade
2nd – 3rd grade
Leo Salberg, 2nd grade
Brady Acker, 3rd grade
Taylor Bauckman, 3rd grade
4th – 5th grade
Jasmine Chrysler, 4th grade
Scarlett Buelna, 4th grade
Jacey Paugh, 5th grade
Librarian’s Choice
K – 1st Brantley Burdin, 1st grade
2nd – 3rd Alina Estrada, 2nd grade
4th – 5th Ruby Schroeder, 5th grade
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.