Straight Creek Fire sends 1 person to hospital for altitude- and heat-related concerns
Though the Straight Creek Fire has not grown beyond 8 acres, someone from the fire line was taken to St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco for heat- and altitude-related concerns, White River National Forest spokesperson David Boyd said. Boyd did not report the person’s condition.
On Friday, June 11, the U.S. Forest Service also issued a closure for the area northeast of the fire for firefighter and public safety. The closure includes the Straight Creek Trail and Tenderfoot trail system.
Crews first responded to the fire, located along Interstate 70 between Dillon and the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels, on Thursday, June 10.
Boyd said the status of the fire remains relatively unchanged. The north side of the fire has cooled, and crews are continuing to work on the south side where there is still heat. The two heavy helicopters that helped douse the fire Friday are no longer working the blaze. On Saturday, June 12, there remained two Hotshot crews and the light helicopter, which is used to target specific areas.
The fire is 80% contained, and the cause is under investigation.
For more details about the fire’s status, visit InciWeb.nwcg.gov/incident/7525.
