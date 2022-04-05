Strong winds knock out power from Winter Park to Grand Lake
Mountain Parks Electric (MPE) crews said they have a power outage, caused by downed trees, which affected areas of Winter Park, Fraser, Tabernash and Grand Lake, nearly restored.
According to MPE Assistant General Manager Scott Simmons, the outage occurred at 3:30 a.m. and roughly 1,800 houses were affected. Simmons said he didn’t know how high the winds were that broke the trees, but that they were strong enough to wake him from sleep.
He added that many affected had power restored as of 11:20 a.m., and that crews were still working in a few areas as of 11:50 a.m. Full power restoration “depends on what we find and how many more trees go down as we continue working and throughout the day,” he said.
Simmons wanted the community to know that MPE restores power as quickly and safely as workers can.
Click here to view a map of the effected areas.
