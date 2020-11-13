Strong winds, snow expected through Saturday
Parts of Grand County could see up to 12 inches of snow and winds up to 65 mph tonight through Saturday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Grand County from 9 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Saturday.
Snow accumulation of 4-10 inches is expected, though it could reach up to 1 foot in some areas. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are also possible, which will be strongest above the timberline.
Wind chills as low as -20 degrees could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be difficult due to the blowing snow.
