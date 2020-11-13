Strong winds, snow expected through Saturday

High winds and snow are expected this weekend in Grand County.

Courtesy NWS

Parts of Grand County could see up to 12 inches of snow and winds up to 65 mph tonight through Saturday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for parts of Grand County from 9 p.m. tonight through 8 p.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulation of 4-10 inches is expected, though it could reach up to 1 foot in some areas. Wind gusts as high as 65 mph are also possible, which will be strongest above the timberline.

Wind chills as low as -20 degrees could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Travel could be difficult due to the blowing snow.