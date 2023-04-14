Students’ designs brighten library T-shirts and bookmarks

During the months of February and March, the Grand County Library District hosted an art contest for students to design the upcoming summer reading program T-shirts and new bookmarks.

The contest theme was “All Together Now: Community Kindness.” This is based on the library’s 2023 summer reading theme — a celebration of community, kindness and diversity. Participants were asked to submit artwork to help capture the essence of the theme.

Student Allura Luna’s t-shirt design won first place in Grand County Library District’s art contest in March. The t-shirts will be worn for the library’s summer reading program.

Grand County Library District/Courtesy Photo

Students ages 13 and younger created bookmark artwork, and students 14 years and older submitted designs for the tees. The bookmarks will be made available at all five library locations. Staff, volunteers, presenters and contest winners will all receive T-shirts.

“Thanks so much to all who entered designs and to the teachers in East Grand and West Grand school districts who encouraged their students to submit artwork for the contests. Our staff members had a difficult time selecting this year’s winners,” wrote Chris Newell, director of public services for the library district. “We look forward to seeing your creations on our summer T-shirts and bookmarks.”

T-shirt contest winner:

Allura Luna

Bookmark winners: