Students receive scholarships from Grand Realtors

Grand County Association of Realtors members Amanda Solomon, third from left, and Megan Waymire, fourth from left, hand out scholarships to Middle Park High School students on May 26.

Courtesy Grand County Association of Realtors

Scholarships from the Grand County Association of Realtors will help 10 students from the Grand County classes of 2021 pay for college.

The annual scholarship program gave $7,000 in scholarships to Mason Chamberlin, William Kuhns, Peyton McGuan, Mia Rimmer, Katie Trail, Ana Ruiz, Ella Wiser, Margaret Pfieffer, Brianna Renteria-Rios and Mary Mintken.

The scholarship fund received 20 applications this year, making it hard to narrow down, said Grand County Board of Realtor Chairwoman Nicola Dixon.

“We are so proud of the hard work and dedication these students have shown,” Dixon said in a statement. “GCAR’s Scholarship Review Committee had a tough job reviewing the applications, but ultimately selected 10 deserving students for this year’s scholarship awards.”

Since 2003, the GCAR scholarship fund has given out $125,000 to local students.

GCAR members Amanda Solomon and Megan Waymire presented the scholarships to students at the Middle Park High School Awards Night on May 26.