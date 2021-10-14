Students remember fire in upcoming Granby ARTWalk

Destination Granby will be presenting Granby’s first Youth ARTWalk, which commemorates the year anniversary of the East Troublesome Fire through the art of local students.

In conjunction with East Grand School District art and music teachers, the Granby ARTWalk opening will be 6-8 p.m. Oct. 21 in downtown Granby. The art will remain on display for two weeks.

“I wish to acknowledge this anniversary through a hopeful lens,” said Sarah Cichon-Douglas, community impact manager of Destination Granby. “We know, like the adults in this community, many children dealt with trauma and adversity during and after the fire. Art holds healing powers and possibilities. What better way to celebrate our community (than) through the art of our students.”

The East Grand schools have paired with these locations to display the art:

•Brickhouse 40 — Middle Park High School

•The Rocky Mountain Roastery — East Grand Middle School

•Granby Town Hall — Granby Elementary

•Never Summer Brewery — Fraser Valley Elementary School

•Granby Garage stage — Granby Elementary Minniesingers will perform at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 21

Echo Zoyiopoulos, the art teacher at Middle Park High School, collaborated with Destination Granby to urge teacher participation.

“This project has provided a fantastic opportunity for students to reflect on all that they have overcome in the past year and a half, as well as to grieve what they have lost and to celebrate what they have gained through the process of recovery,” Zoyiopoulos said.