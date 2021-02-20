Submissions now open for third annual Fraser Mountain Mural Walk

Fraser Valley local Christina Senac works on a mural she and her partner Ryan Sasso titled “Come Together” at the 2020 Fraser Mountain Mural Walk. The mural went on to win first place at the festival.

Sky-Hi News file photo

Artists have until May 19 to apply to create an mural as part of the Fraser Mountain Mural Walk this summer.

The third annual mural festival is scheduled Aug. 6-8 and artists will compete for awards and recognition by producing their best work on the primed panels.

This year’s theme is “Celebrating the Resiliency of the Human Spirit.“ The competition’s format will be similar to 2020’s with panels spread out along Fraser.

Local, Front Range and national artists are welcome to apply. Submission is free, but a $50 entrance fee is due for artists that are selected. The first place mural will win $2,500.

To apply, go to frasermountainmuralfest.com.