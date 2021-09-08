Suicide prevention program to be held in Kremmling

A program designed to save lives and reduce suicides will be from 10-11 a.m. Sept. 11. The program, called QPR for Question, Persuade, Refer, will be taught at the Kremmling Chamber of Commerce.

According to the Kremmling Police Department, the program is designed to reduce suicidal behaviors and save lives by providing innovative, practical and proven suicide prevention training.

This class is open to the public but limited to 15 students. To register, email your name and contact number to KPD@townofkremmling.org . People should indicate in the email that they want to attend the program.

People who sign up will receive a confirmation email once they’ve been added to the roster. For more about the program, go to https://qprinstitute.com/about-qpr .