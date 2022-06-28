Summer Arrives in Colorado Ski Country USA

Winter Park is known as the Mountain Bike Capital, USA, for good reason. Winter Park Resort's trestle bike park offers excitement for both experts and beginners.

Carl Frey/Courtesy Photo

Summer has arrived in the Colorado high country and Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) member resorts have planned a season filled with concerts, festivals, and activities.

Summer in Colorado means bluebird days, breathtaking scenery, and endless opportunities for adventure. This summer, CSCUSA resorts will offer something for guests all ages, including mountain coasters, alpine slides, scenic chairlift and gondola rides, downhill mountain biking, hiking, disc golf, rafting, ziplining, paragliding, and more.

Below is a sampling of the events nearby resorts will offer this summer. Visit resort websites for additional details and activities.

Granby Ranch will be open Wednesday through Sunday (and holiday Mondays) all summer long for golf, flyfishing, dining, sight-seeing, and of course, award-winning mountain biking. Granby Ranch is planning an exciting docket of events and programming for all ages, including the Rocky Mountain Music Series, kicking off July 2 with 40 Oz to Freedom and Twang is Dead. For more information visit granbyranch.com

Along with the world-class Trestle Bike Park, Winter Park Resort has a full slate of fun summer events for the whole family. Guests can join Winter Park for Mountaintop Happy Hours, movie nights at the gazebo, and live music every Saturday in Winter Park Village. For more information visit winterparkresort.com.

Steamboat Resort is excited to bring back Sunset Happy Hours this season every Thursday and Sunday, starting June 30 through September 4. Ride the Gondola to the top, take in the scenery, enjoy culinary delights, listen to live music, and toast to the sunset overlooking the Yampa Valley. Sunset Happy Hour pricing is available for $25 for non-pass holders, and free for 22/23 IKON pass holders. For more information visit steamboat.com.